Dan Quaye Disagrees With Assertions That Players Cannot Succeed On The Local Scene

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye has shared that he disagrees with growing assertions that a player cannot be successful playing in the local leagues.

In the last couple of weeks, some past players have argued that it is very difficult for players to make enough money when they play on the local scene. Some have even stressed that players who play in Ghana cannot go on to build houses of their own.

Waving into the conversation in an interview with Accra 100.5FM, retired defender Dan Quaye indicated that such talks are lies.

According to the ex-Hearts of Oak center-back, though he was not earning enough during his days with the Phobians, he managed to build a house for himself.

“I have heard people saying that when you play in Ghana you cannot build a house. That is a lie. Even in my days where I was not earning big money, I managed to do something for myself.

“Everything is about experience. If you say you want to play your football and Ghana, you should train your mind so that you will save part of the little that you will earn.

“When you get cement or land then you buy. You do that little by little and by the time you realize you would have built your own house. If you are determined to do your own project in the country you can do it”, Dan Quaye shared.

While the argument that home-based players do not make enough money is a fact, Dan Quaye is advising players to look smart and they will be able to do something for themselves.