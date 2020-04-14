You Can Work Out From Distance

Under the auspices of the Regional office of the National Sports Authority and In cognisance with the communiqué released Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, STMA, the Western Region Powerlifters' Association Board will like to advice its members and the entire bodybuilding fraternity to follow the general guidelines by the World Health Organisation, WHO; https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

WRPAB advises all gym owners and users in the region to ration the workout periods and also ensure that the number of people accessing the gym are reduced. This will ensure that the gym would not be crowded.

In addition to the provision of running water, soap and alcohol-based hand sanitiser, all gym instructors and owners must strictly enforce the usage of all necessary gym attires.

In order to prevent other users of the gym from getting in contact with the body fluids of another, any gym user must henceforth, go to the training grounds with a gym wear that cover all the body parts. This will soak the sweats from the intense trainings as the excess will be wiped off by the towel a gym user access the gym with. Instructors and gym owners must ensure that.

Appropriately and advisably, all gym users are to train from home. As we are not in ordinary times, gym users can access workout routines from the appropriate social media outlets or can contact us on WhatsApp for workout routines that could be fun for an individual or a family.

Gym owners and users are strictly advised to adhere to all forms of restrictions notices.

Let us all do well to observe the social distance protocol and all restriction directives.

Let us prevent the spread of the virus in the metropolis, in the region and in the country at large.

This is the time to prove indeed that WRPA as our motto indicates, strength with purpose, by helping authorities do effective contact tracings with ease, as we maintain social distance.

General said, "the future of every society undoubtedly, rests on the shoulders the conscious youths", our lives are in our own hands now literally.

Stay home.

Workout from home.

Stay Safe.

Strength with purpose

Thank you

Ahmed Aidoo

(General Secretary)

Western Region Powerlifters' Association Board.