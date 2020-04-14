Tunisia Football Federation Playing Vital Role In COVID-19 Fight

Ever since the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) has strived to put most of its available resources to help the country combat the new epidemic.

At the start, FTF has put five (5) of its buses at the disposal of the Tunisian Ministry of Transportation to reinforce its fleet. Later, the FTF has donated over 100,000 Tunisian dinars (USD 34, 600) in contributions to the Ministry of Health in form of equipment.

In addition, the Federation also put its two biggest training facilities to be used as isolation centres backed by a commitment to pay the salaries of all medical staff to be deployed.

Not only did the FTF suspend the domestic football to ensure the safety of players and teams, it also started posting daily video training sessions for teams and players to use for exercise while remaining safe at home.

The latest contribution to the battle against COVID-19 by the FFTF is the creation of designed face masks inspired by the famous Eagle from the AFCON 2019 3rd kit.

The masks were developed by FTF’s medical team in compliance with the norms and specifications mandated by the Ministry of Health. The masks will be given out to staff at the Federation’s headquarters as well as regional league offices and a number of public institutions.