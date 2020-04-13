Medeama Leading Race To Sign Highly-Rated Bofoakwa Tano Striker Ali Hufaz

Listen to article

Modernghana Sports can report that Medeama SC is leading the race to sign highly-rated Bofoakwa Tano striker Ali Hufaz amidst several interests from several top-flight clubs.

Ali Hufaz, 18, has burst into the scene in the Division One League and established himself as one of the most exciting players before the campaign was suspended due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

His exploits have seen him attracting interest from a host of Ghana Premier League sides who are looking to reinforce their respective squads before the season resumes.

According to a report from Nidie3 FM, Medeama SC is the favorite to land the signature of Ali Hufaz after making contact with officials from Bofoakwa Tano.

Meanwhile, it has been uncovered that other top-flight clubs including Aduana Stars and Dreams FC have monitored the young striker and will try to hijack his likely transfer to Medeama.