Hearts Of Oak Set To Seal Signing Of Nuru Sule Tomorrow

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak is set to seal the signing of former defender Nuru Sulley tomorrow, April 14, 2020, information reaching Modernghana Sports has revealed.

The center-back who excels at left-back played 3 years for the Phobians from 2011 to 2014 before he secured a transfer to Libyan top-flight side Al-Nasr Benghazi.

After several spells with a number of clubs, Nuru Sulley has returned to Ghana after partying ways with Iraqi Premier League club Naft Al-Junoob as his last club.

Following a successful trial session with Hearts of Oak prior to the suspension of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, the 27-year-old is on the brink of landing a deal.

According to checks, he has been offered a 2-year-old contract and is expected to ink the dotted lines tomorrow.

The signing will proceed an official announcement from the Rainbow family before the close of the week.