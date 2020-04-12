Atletico Madrid Could Sell Thomas Partey Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey could be sold by Atletico Madrid this summer due to ease their financial burden, according to reports in Spain

According to Spanish portal, AS, the club are prepared to let Partey and three other players to leave the club.

Despite having a contract that ends in 2023, the midfielder has a 50 million euros release clause in his contract which appeals to a lot of suitors.

According to AS, the Rojiblancos have pencilled four players they will sell when all this COVID-19 crisis is over in order to survive and Thomas Partey is among them.

Atlético Madrid have no choice according to AS', the Madrid club will have to decrease their squad to cushion the effects of the financial crisis created by the coronavirus.

Thus, the Colchoneros will put 4 players on the market and not the least. Disappointing, Frenchman Thomas Lemar has hardly impressed since his arrival in Madrid will be part and Diego Costa.

Partey has been linked to AS Roma and Inter Milan. He has also been strongly linked to Arsenal and Manchester United.