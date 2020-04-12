GBA Communications Director Cautions Boxers To Abide By Health And Safety Protocols

Sammy Heywood Okine, Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has cautioned boxers in Ghana to stay at home to avoid contracting the coronavirus disease.

Mr. Okine who is also Communication Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) in charge of Social Media urged boxers to obey the instructions of the president of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo and abide by the safety and health protocols.

The associate editor of BoxinGhana.Com also appealed to boxing officials; managers and coaches to monitor their boxers, especially those living at Bukom and other densely populated areas to wash their hands regularly and use sanitizers frequently.

He expressed that in this lockdown era, boxers can train at home to maintain their weights and keep their shape.

Sammy Heywood Okine who is also Ghana country director of African Sports Media Network (ASMN) with headquarters in Texas, USA called on boxing fans to practice healthy living and pray for people in Ghana, Africa and the United States of America where there are reports of many people dying from the pandemic also known as covid-19.

He commended the health workers and security agents who are working hard to save the situation.

He said “it is only God who can save the world, and people must give their lives to the son of God. People must believe and have faith in the Saviour, whose blood washed our sins”

According to him, people must be physically and spiritually clean to live safer lives.

“We ought to clean our minds, body and especially our environment to help in making sanitation better in Accra and Ghana”.

He also called on women, especially mothers to keep their eyes on their children and make sure they obey and practice the health and safety directives.

Picture shows the GBA president and the communications director.