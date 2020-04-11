COVID-19: Danny Welbeck Supports People Of Atwima Nwabiagya With Food Items

England striker of Ghanaian descent, Danny Welbeck has supported thousands of residents of Nkawiepanin in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti region with food to get through the lockdown period imposed by the government due to the Coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19, the government has effected a partial restriction on movement in the Greater Accra, Tema, and Greater Kumasi Metropolis.

In a bid to lend a helping hand, former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck whose family comes from Nkawiepanin has donated food items plus other relief items to the people in the communities.

In his absence, his Aunty Charlotte Adwoa Tumutuom presented the items to the traditional chiefs of the communities to be distributed to the people.

She shared, “Danny has been very concerned about how his people would survive these trying times. Though he has never lived here, he has a great affection for the people of Ghana. So he felt it prudent to offer some help in the very small way that he can to support the government’s efforts in these times”.

In addition to the food and relief items donated, Danny Welbeck has also given out Personal Protectives (PPEs) to the Nkawie Government Hospital to be used by frontline workers during this period.