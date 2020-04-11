Augustine Arhinful Optimistic CK Akonnor Will Succeed As Black Stars Head Coach

Former Ghana striker, Augustine Arhinful has expressed optimism in the abilities of Coach CK Akonnor to succeed as the head coach for the Black Stars.

Coach Akonnor was appointed as the new head of the technical team for the senior national team of Ghana in January 2020, replacing Coach James Kwesi Appiah whose contract expired at the end of December 2019.

With the West Africa country facing an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title drought dating back to the last 3 decades, the expectations are high on CK Akonnor.

Speaking to Joy FM today, Augustine Arhinful has shared that he is confident the new Black Stars gaffer will enjoy success especially having played football before.

“I only hope it can work well. CK has played professional football before and knows what to do to succeed”, Arhinful said.

He added, “I told him before that national team football is a different animal. You look at the different egos and study them. You have to manage the different characters well. If CK brings the cup, he will be named in history”.

Coach CK Akonnor was expected to handle his first match as the head coach for Ghana last month against Sudan in an AFCON qualifier but it was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.