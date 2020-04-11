Kotoko NCC Donates GH¢10,000, Hand Sanitizers To Help Club Fight Covid-19

The National Circles Council (NCC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has made a cash donation plus protective items to help the club in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The COVID-19 has forced the suspension of the 2019/2020 football season in Ghana and has seen players of all clubs staying at home in waiting for the storm to pass.

In a bid to support Asante Kotoko to get through the lockdown period imposed by the government within the Kumasi Metropolis, the NCC of the club has donated GH¢10,000, 3,000 boxes of tissue paper, 100 boxes of hand sanitizers, as well as boxes of liquid soap.

Chairman of the NCC, Christopher Demenya who led the donation on Friday explained that the cash and items are to help the entire team to get through these difficult times.

He additionally advised players to adhere to the directives of government and health experts to ensure everybody stays safe from the Coronavirus disease.

General Manager for Kotoko, Nana Gyembibi Coker received the items on the behalf of the club as he extended the appreciation of the management team and the players to the NCC for the kind gesture.

Watch the donation in the video below.