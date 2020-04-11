ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.04.2020 Football News

EXCLUSIVE: Breakdown Of Medeama SC's Financial Proposal Songne Yacouba Rejected

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
EXCLUSIVE: Breakdown Of Medeama SC's Financial Proposal Songne Yacouba Rejected
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

On Friday, April 9, Medeama SC failed to wrap up a deal to sign former Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old ended his two-year stay at the club after parting ways with the club this month.

However, the Mauves and Yellows were on the verge of sealing a deal with the Burkinabe forward for the next two years but the deal was called off due to the outrageous demand of the player.

Yacouba demanded $100,000 before he extends his contract at Kotoko but the club failed to meet his demand.

Mr Moses Armah Parker was ready to pay $30,000 as yearly salary and Ghc1000 as monthly salary.

However, Yacouba and his representatives rejected the deal demanded for $100.000.

According to the player is worth more than what Medeama is offering him.

Despite failing to strike a deal with the 28-year-old, Mr Parker dashed the former Asante Kotoko forward Ghc2000 for free.

The Porcupine Warriors refused to extend his contract as they also felt his financial demands were outrageous. Yacouba was demanding $150,000-a-year salary to stay at the club.

Yacouba is one of the highly-rated strikers in the local league having impressed greatly since joining Kotoko in 2018 from Mali’s Stade Malien.

Yacouba is currently clubless.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus can travel 4 metres, twice the current recommen...
46 minutes ago

NLA Wishes Ghanaians Happy Easter
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line