EXCLUSIVE: Breakdown Of Medeama SC's Financial Proposal Songne Yacouba Rejected

On Friday, April 9, Medeama SC failed to wrap up a deal to sign former Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old ended his two-year stay at the club after parting ways with the club this month.

However, the Mauves and Yellows were on the verge of sealing a deal with the Burkinabe forward for the next two years but the deal was called off due to the outrageous demand of the player.

Yacouba demanded $100,000 before he extends his contract at Kotoko but the club failed to meet his demand.

Mr Moses Armah Parker was ready to pay $30,000 as yearly salary and Ghc1000 as monthly salary.

However, Yacouba and his representatives rejected the deal demanded for $100.000.

According to the player is worth more than what Medeama is offering him.

Despite failing to strike a deal with the 28-year-old, Mr Parker dashed the former Asante Kotoko forward Ghc2000 for free.

The Porcupine Warriors refused to extend his contract as they also felt his financial demands were outrageous. Yacouba was demanding $150,000-a-year salary to stay at the club.

Yacouba is one of the highly-rated strikers in the local league having impressed greatly since joining Kotoko in 2018 from Mali’s Stade Malien.

Yacouba is currently clubless.