Coronavirus: Gov't Must Come To Our Aid - Ghana FA Executive Council Member, Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, Randy Abbey says it will be in order for government to come to aid of the sport in the country.

Football clubs in the world have been hit heavily by the suspension of all leagues due to the coronavirus outbreak and all of them are looking for financial assistance to offset their cost.

The owner of Kpando Heart of Lions revealed talks between the FA and the Sports Ministry have been fruitful and that the community is now waiting a positive response.

"I must say that we have held series of discussions with the involvement of the President (Akufo-Addo) and it was fruitful," he told Asempa FM.

''Before the approach, we made aware the Sports Ministry is already planning to do something to help the clubs but as at now, we don’t know the final decision.

''Government is helping the needy and the vulnerable in society but come to think of this, why has football been excluded?

''Over 4,000 people are being employed through football. The managers and technical team members are not included. So with the situation, we find ourselves, government has no choice than to come to our aid.

''When budget is being read, you hear amount that is being quoted to help sports and football development. The same as when political parties are drafting their manifestos, you hear how much they pledge for the sports fraternity.

''We are imploring government to come to the aid of Ghana football. We don't want to quote any figures for now.

''The Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku, has been in touch with government so we are waiting for the response of government.''