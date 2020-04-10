King Faisal Striker Osman Ibrahim Confident Of Excelling At Kotoko After Loan Spell

Listen to article

Striker Osman Ibrahim is confident of excelling at Asante Kotoko when he returns from his loan spell at King Faisal Football Club (FC).

The youngster was sent out on loan before the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season to ensure he gets regular playing time to continue his development.

Prior to the suspension of the season due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Osman Ibrahim had been the livewire and standout player for King Faisal even though they have been the poorest club in the league.

Speaking in a video interview posted by Benag Gh on YouTube, the forward has stressed that he can replicate his impressive form when he returns to his parent club, Asante Kotoko at the end of the season.

“Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana. If I am given the chance to wear the Kotoko jersey again and play for them. I will try my best to deliver and I know when given the chance, I will deliver”, Osman Ibrahim shared.

After playing 15 matches for King Faisal, the young attacker has managed to score 10 goals and is the top-scorer for the relegation-threatened side.