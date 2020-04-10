Yahaya Mohammed Insists Playing In Ghana Cannot Make A Player Rich

Listen to article

Veteran Ghanaian striker, Yahaya Mohammed has noted that it is difficult for players to become rich if they play in the country.

The Aduana Stars poster boy has played most of his football in the Ghana Premier League even though he has had spells at French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice as well as Tanzanian club Azam FC.

Speaking to Happy FM in an interview today, Yahaya Mohammed has stressed that it is hard for a player to earn good money on the local scene due to the economy in Ghana.

The striker said, “Ghana Football cannot make a player rich. If I ask Aduana to pay me Ghc2000 a month and $5,000 signing on fee then I am not been fair to Aduana because of the economy here in Ghana”.

He added, “The club owners are spending a lot on the teams. They spend on transportation, hotels bill, winning bonuses, salaries and wages and many others. Most teams spend close to Ghc30,000 just for three points on match days. Most at times I think of the stakeholders”.

At age 32, Yahaya Mohammed is confident of attracting a big move abroad as well as a role with the Black Stars before he hangs his boots.

He managed to score 11 goals after matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus disease.