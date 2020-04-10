2019/20 Women's Premier League First Round In Numbers

Here is a compilation of some vital statistics from the first round of the 2019/20 Ghana Women’s Premier League.

It ranges from matches played in each week, number of goals scored, drawn games, home and away wins and overall statistics.

In all, 56 games were played in the Northern and Southern zones and 156 goals were produced, averaging a 2.8 Goals per match.

A total of 3 hat-tricks and 3 hauls were also recorded in the first round of the competition.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, Milot Abena Pokua, Doris Boaduwaa, Rahama Jafar all scored a haul (4 Goals in one match) in different games in the course of the campaign.

36 Wins, 19 Home Wins, 17 Away Wins and 18 Draws highlighted an exciting first round.

Prisons Ladies lead the pack in the Northern zone while Hasaacas Ladies occupy the top spot in the Southern zone.

Below is a breakdown of statistics in the first round of the 2019/20 Women’s League campaign:

MATCH Week 1 (NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN ZONE)

Matches played = 8 Total Goals = 24 (one own goal) Away wins = 2 Home wins = 3 Drawn game = 2 Northern Zone scored a total of 13 goals Southern Zone scored a total of 11 goals (1 own goal)

MATCH WEEK 2 (NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN ZONE)

Matches played = 8 Goals scored = 16 Home wins = 5 Away wins = 1 Drawn games = 2 Northern Zone scored a total of 9 goals Southern Zone scored a total of 7 goals

MATCH DAY 3 (NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN ZONE)

Matches played = 8 Goals scored = 28 Home wins = 3 Away wins = 2 Drawn games = 3 Northern Zone scored a total of 13 goals Southern Zone scored a total of 15 goals

MATCH DAY 4 (NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN ZONE)

Matches played = 8 Goals scored = 18 Home wins = 2 Away wins = 3 Drawn games = 3 Northern Zone scored a total of 8 goals Southern Zone scored a total of 10 goals

MATCH DAY 5 (NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN ZONE)

Matches played = 8 Total Goals = 27 Away wins = 2 Home wins = 3 Drawn games = 3 Northern Zone recorded a total goals of 14 Southern Zone recorded a total goals of 12

MATCH DAY 6 (NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN ZONE)

Matches played = 8 Total goals scored = 32 Away Wins = 1 Home wins = 2 Drawn games = 5 Northern Zone recorded a total goals of 17 Southern Zone recorded a total goals of 15

MATCH DAY 7 (NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN ZONE)

Matches played = 8 Total goals scored = 11 Away Wins = 5 Home wins = 1 Drawn games = 2 Northern Zone recorded a total goals of 4 Southern Zone recorded a total goals of 7