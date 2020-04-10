Hearts of Oak Former Players Want To Return - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has revealed that some former players who left the club for better deals want to return to the club.

According to him, most of these returnees are hoping to relaunch their careers after unsuccessful stints abroad adding that the club have received several offers from some of their former players to be allowed to return to the club.

Dr Tamakloe noted that although the expertise such players will be needed by the Phobians, the leadership of the club will not open their arms wide to welcome every player but will rather evaluate their impact before giving them a second chance.

“We have numerous offers from boys who have been outside the country and they revealed that they are coming home. These include former Hearts of Oak players," he told Asempa FM.

"The leadership of Hearts of Oak will not just jump to take them but we know they are better.

“What must be done now is to explain things to these boys that in any profession you just don’t jump from point one to point million, you start gradually,” he added.