EXCLUSIVE: Medeama SC Abrogates Move For Former Kotoko Striker Songne Yacouba

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC have cancelled their move for former Asante Kotoko forward, Songne Yacouba.

The 28-year-old officially ended his two years stay with the Porcupine Warriors this month.

Following his exit, it was widely reported that Medeama SC have sealed a move for the Burkinabe forward.

According to reports, Yacouba has penned down a two year deal.

However, a fresh development indicates that President of the Medeama, Moses Armah Parkah storms out of last transfer meeting meant to sign former Kotoko goal poacher.

Mr Parkah has called off the deal because of last mins twist in demands from the player.

As it stands, the deal is off and Mr Parker is not interested anymore.

Yacouba failed to renew his contract with Kotoko after the club failed to meet his demand.

The camp of the player were demanding $150,000 before renewing his deal for the club.

However, it has been reported that Inter Allies and Aduana Stars have also expressed their interest in signing the striker.