09.04.2020 Football News

Introducing GFA Reloaded:Recap of Hearts v Kotoko Clash

By ghanafa.org
Introducing GFA Reloaded, a package of highlights and interesting scenes from the Ghana Premier League, Women’s League, the National Division One League, and other products of the Ghana Football Association.

We begin with the scenes from the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Enjoy:

