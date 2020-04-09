Sulley Targets Black Stars Return With Local League Surprise

Listen to article

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Nuru Sulley has hinted his desire to play for the Black Stars again after excelling with the team B in South Africa in 2014.

Sulley who is wanted by a couple of local sides disclosed to Power 97.9FM’s chief presenter and head of sports, Nana Prempeh that he will certainly play in the 2019/2020 local league which was generating excitement till the break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the stalwart defender who stands at 1.85cm, it is 99 % true and certain that he would play in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), but did not reveal the club as he is yet to sign the contract.

While news in sporting circles is that three clubs, namely Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Legon Cities are in contention for his signature, and he says the team that he would play would be known very soon as he wants to join a side that can give him the playing time to catch the eye of the national team coach.

He feels very matured to feature for the Black Stars after moving to Al Nasr Benghazi, Tala’ea, Al-Ittihad in Libya, Alanyaepor in Turkey and then to Iraq where he played for Al Mina’a, Naft and Al Junoob. His contract was terminated due to the political fight in Iraq.

Sulley began his career in Ghana as a youth star with Fadama FC, Tudu Mighty Jets and was transferred to Accra Great Olympics before signing for the Phobians.

He was a member of the local Black Stars who represented Ghana at the 2014 CHAN tournament in South Africa and was invited by coach Avram Grant in 2017.

He said the enthusiasm in the GPL is back and promised to spice it up to attract more fans to the league centres.