National Paralympic Committee Appeals To MoYS For Support

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) to consider the physically challenged athletes in contributing to their welfare during the lock down.

Mr. Peter Adjei, secretary of the NPC who was interviewed by Nana Prempeh (Britishman) on Wednesday on Power FM said they have 14 federations such as wheel chair tennis, goalball, para power lifting, wheel chair basketball, wheel chair badminton, wheel chair golf, para athletics, para swimming, shooting para sport, blind football and others as members embracing over 4,000 athletes and officials all over the country.

He said apart from the African Games, Commonwealth or Paralympic Games , they are not supported by the MYS in their activities, and appealed to the government body to aid sports persons with disability or physically challenged in this lock down period as they can not move out.

He explained that the NPC is mandated to govern sports for physically challenged persons and organize them for international and local competitions and events, just like the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) which oversees the able people sports federations with over 40 disciplines.

According to Adjei, they have made a request which is not a force, so they are not putting pressure on the government, however if their plight is considered and there presented with food items, they would appreciate.