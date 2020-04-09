Milovan Rajevac: Ex-Black Stars Coach Appeal To Ghanaians To Follow Covid-19 Precautions

Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to follow the safety tips issued by the government as a precaution against contracting the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Ghana is one of over 180 countries that have recorded cases of the dangerous disease. As of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the West African country had recorded 313 cases with 34 recoveries and 6 deaths as well.

As the campaign to have the citizenry take the necessary measures to protect themselves continues, former Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac has added his voice.

In a video message, the veteran trainer who guided Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa has charged everyone to adhere to the directives from the government to stay safe from the Covid-19.

He shared, “Dear Ghanaians, dear Black Stars supporters, please follow the instructions from your government. Stay at home, stay safe. Ten years ago we made history for Ghana. We made it together. My heart is with you. We will beat this virus together. Best greetings from coach Milo”.

Coach Milovan Rajevac spent two years as the head coach for the Ghana national team before moving on after the 2010 World Cup to coach Saudi side Al-Ahli.