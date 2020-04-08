OFFICIAL: Elmina Sharks Seal Transfer Of Ex-Hearts Midfielder James Bissue

Listen to article

Ghana Premier League club Elmina Sharks have completed the signing and registration of former Hearts of Oak midfielder James Bissue.

The midfielder left the Rainbow family in 2013 and has since had spells with Eleven Wise, Montreal Impact, as well as Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Having gained so much experience, James Bissue has now returned home and has joined Elmina Sharks on a free transfer.

The hardworking midfielder has been successfully registered and will be available for selection when the Ghana Premier League resumes.

“FINALLY!!! We are glad to announce that the registration of experienced midfielder #JamesBissue is complete”, a club statement from Elmina Sharks said on Wednesday.

It added, “The former Eleven Wise & Hearts of Oak player, played in Israel & USA. He last featured for Congolese side SM Sanga Balende. Welcome #JamesBissue”.

James Bissue’s signing surely gives Elmina Sharks a boost and might just give them the needed push to enter the top 4 of the standings of the Ghana Premier League when the campaign resumes.