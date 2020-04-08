Elmina Sharks Sign Striker Justice Ato Mensah To Boost Squad

Listen to article

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks has announced that they have captured the signature of former Ebusua Dwarfs striker Justice Ato Mensah.

The club has enjoyed a good campaign in the 2019/2020 top-flight league and occupies the 5th position on the standings of the division.

Just 3 points behind leaders Aduana Stars, Elmina Sharks has decided to reinforce its squad to have a better chance of challenging the teams above when the season resumes.

They have successfully signed former Eleven Wise forward Justice Ato Mensah to give head coach Yaw Acheampong options in the attacking third.

A statement on the club’s Twitter handle to confirmed the signing of the players said: “SIGNED!!!! We welcome #JusticeAtoMensah to the Fearsome Sharks family.

The former Eleven Wise & Ebusua Dwarfs striker brings a lot of experience to the Sharks attack.

“He last played for Congolese side SM Sanga Balende. Welcome #JusticeAtoMensah”.

He is expected to join his teammates for training when the Coronavirus storm passes.