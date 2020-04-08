Charles Taylor Is My Role Model, Says Former Kotoko Striker Abdul Fatawu

Listen to article

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Abdul Fatawu has named former Hearts of Oak ace, Charles Taylor as his role model.

According to him, Taylor was an influence on his career when growing up as a footballer.

The Trelleborgs FF forward has enjoyed a rapid rise since making the brave decision to leave Kotoko to the Swedish second-tier side in August 2019.

“I love Charles Taylor, I think when I was young he has been someone I’ve admired up till now, a lot of people don’t know but Taylor is my role model, I love him so much," he told Daily Porcupine.