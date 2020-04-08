Coronavirus: GHALCA Confident Government Will Come To The Aid Of Clubs

Chairman of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo says he is optimistic of government will come to the aid of clubs in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

As part of the measures to curb the spread of the virus, the Ghana Football Association has suspended all football activities following the directives by government.

The government is providing stimulus packages for various sectors amid the global pandemic which has forced the presidency to impose a lockdown in some parts of the country to break the chain of spread.

Meanwhile, a high delegation led by the GFA President Kurt Okraku met with the government in a bid for the state to come to the aid of the football sector.

“The GFA President Kurt Okraku, his vice Mark Addo, Randy Abbey and Oduro Sarfo from the Executive Council member and me [Kudjoe Fianoo] and Alex Ackumey represented GHALCA in the meeting on Monday,” Mr Fianoo told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“We are very confident Government will come to the aid [of the football industry] and they asked us [the football community] to write officially to Government on what we need.

“Because, the minister told us the presidency have asked all sector ministries to document their needs during this pandemic so we have written and submitted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to be forwarded to the presidency.

“Our discussions with the ministry was positive and we hope to hear from them,” Mr Fianoo concluded.