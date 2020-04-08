Felix Annan, Amos Frimpong Linked With A Move To PLS Side Maritzburg Utd

Ghanaian duo Felix Annan and Amos Frimpong have been linked with a transfer to South African Club Maritzburg United to play in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Annan, 25, lost his position as the first-choice goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko after 4 matchdays into the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Having played second fiddle to goalkeeper Kwame Baah in the last 10 matches in the season, he is said to be unhappy and looking for a move away from Kumasi.

According to several media reports today, Felix Annan has attracted interest from South African giants Maritzburg United who are planning to sign a replacement for Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

On the other hand, it is understood that former Kotoko defender Amos Frimpong is also on the radar of the South African club. The full-back is currently playing in Guinea for AS Kaloum FC where he impressed prior to the suspension of the campaign due to the Coronavirus disease.

The experienced defender could end up playing for Maritzburg United next season if negotiations between his employers and his suitors end successfully.

If that happens, he may be reunited with Felix Annan to rekindle their working relationship in South Africa.