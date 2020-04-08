Coach Kuuku Dadzie Ready To Welcome Ghana FA Technical Director Appointment

Former Black Queens coach, Kukuu Dadzie says he is ready to work as the new Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The GFA's technical directorate has become vacant following the exit of Oti Akenteng in March after 14 years of service.

Despite many former football coaches expressing their interest in the position, Mr Dadzi believes with the requisite experience he has, he must be given the nod.

He also stressed that the technical directorate is a tedious job and not only for one person.

“It is not only one person who can handle the GFA Technical directorate," he told Happy FM.

"To be honest some of us must be part of it. I have gone through the meal and I know what it takes to run the Technical affairs of football”, he stated on his qualification.

“I was part of the team that started the late Ben Koffie 10-year development plan including Oti Akenteng, Coach Afranie and Osman Duodu.

"We toured the whole Ghana putting structures in place”, he added.

Coach Bashir Hayford and Malik Jabir have also applied for the job.