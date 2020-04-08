Ollenu Ashitey Eyes Future Return To Kotoko To Prove His Worth

Listen to article

Ghanaian winger Ollenu Ashitey has emphasized that he will one day return to Asante Kotoko to prove his worth.

The exciting forward secured a transfer to join the Porcupine Warriors in 2017 as a free agent after partying ways with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Though he arrived at Kumasi with a lot of prospects, he could not live up to expectations. In his defense, he was affected by an accident involving the Kotoko team.

Speaking to Light FM today, Ollenu Ashitey has noted that he has unfinished business with the Reds and will one day return to prove his worth.

“I left Kotoko to treat myself after that tragic accident the team suffered on the Nkawkaw highways in 2017. When going I told them I will return to prove my worth because I have unfinished business there. I am 25 years and I will come back to play for Asante Kotoko”, the once highly-rated teenager said.

Ollenu is currently contracted to Accra Great Olympics and made 2 appearances for the Dade Boys before the Ghana Premier League season was suspended because of the Coronavirus.