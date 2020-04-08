It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Hearts of Oak - Stephen Appiah

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Stephen Appiah has shared parting ways with the phobias was one of the biggest and toughest decisions of his career to date.

The former Black Stars skipper left the shores of the country to Italy after receiving an offer for trials.

However, the midfielder who will go on to play for Udinese and Juventus nearly turned down the offer because of the fame he received on the local scene.

In an interview with KOD on Instagram, the 39-year-old said, “It was very difficult because at that time I was playing very well for Accra Hearts of Oak. I remember we played a game with GAPOHA at the Tema Sports Stadium, so after the game, I saw this white man with Nii Ayi Bonte. Nii Ayi Bonte called me and told me that I had to go to Italy because the man thinks I’m a good player so he wants to take me for trials in Italy.”

According to the Fernabache legend, he wanted to turn down the offer because the fans showed him love with gifts anytime he walked around town.

“I said no I don’t want to go because I was enjoying the hype. I was doing so well that every Sunday when I play games, the next day I go to UTC in Accra and I deliberately walk towards WATO.

He added, “People will be calling and be giving me iron, come and take 20 cedis, so I was enjoying that moment so I didn’t want to go to Italy but in the end, I travelled.”

Stephen Appiah won the 1996 FA Cup and the 1997 Ghana Premier League trophy with Hearts of Oak before leaving for Europe.

He was the first skipper to lead the country to its maiden World Cup qualification in 2006.