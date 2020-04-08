Salary Cut Must Not Be Considered, Says Legon Cities Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has insisted the calls to slash player salary must not be considered amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Players around the globe have called upon to take a pay cut in order to save the clubs from financial stress.

However, Ghanaian players in the domestic scene have all been urged to to also replicate the same due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the former Black Stars goalkeeper, Ghanaian players at home is different to others abroad and a pay cut is not an option.

“In Ghana, the economy is not good. The club owners are really trying by paying players from their own pockets. The truth is that Ghanaian players don’t earn much and it will be difficult for them to even accept a pay cut”, he told Happy FM.

According to reports, some players in the Ghana Premier League earn less than Ghc 150 or close to nothing in a month.

Some clubs also owe players in arrears of more than six months.