Keep Observing Covid-19 Protocols And Stay Safe - Joseph Paintsil By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleGhana and KRC Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil has charged everyone to continue observing the precautionary measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to avoid contracting the disease. What has been declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) has as of Tuesday, April 7, 2020, infected over 1.3 million people and has also killed more than 76,000 people.In a post on social media, Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil has urged all his followers to follow the outlined protocols by health experts in order to stay safe from the COVID-19.“Blessed Tuesday folks. I believe that the greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you.“Let's keep observing the rules of this era and stay safe”, Paintsil noted in a post on Twitter. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
