07.04.2020 Football News

Keep Observing Covid-19 Protocols And Stay Safe - Joseph Paintsil

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghana and KRC Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil has charged everyone to continue observing the precautionary measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to avoid contracting the disease.

What has been declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) has as of Tuesday, April 7, 2020, infected over 1.3 million people and has also killed more than 76,000 people.

In a post on social media, Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil has urged all his followers to follow the outlined protocols by health experts in order to stay safe from the COVID-19.

“Blessed Tuesday folks. I believe that the greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you.

“Let's keep observing the rules of this era and stay safe”, Paintsil noted in a post on Twitter.
