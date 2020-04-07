Hearts v Kotoko In London: Organizers To Set New Date When Football Returns In England

Listen to article

Mr. Justin Addo, the organizer for the highly-anticipated clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in London has confirmed that a new date will be set for the encounter when football returns in England.

The match was originally scheduled to be played on March 7, 2020, at the Barnet Stadium in England to mark Ghana’s 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration.

As a result of torrential rains in Barnet, the match was postponed to Saturday, April 11, 2020, which would have been this weekend.

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has affected almost everything in the world including Ghana and England, the match has been put on hold for the meantime.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Silva FM, Mr. Justin Addo who is the organizer of the match has stressed that there is no cause for alarm.

According to him, once the Coronavirus crisis passes and football returns in England, a new date will be set for the two most glamorous clubs in the West African country to face off in London, Barnet as planned.

“As we all aware due to the COVID-19, it is not possible to be playing the game as fixed for this Saturday (11 April) because now all the stadiums in the UK have been closed and there's no football going on in the UK.

“For now we will wait till football resumes in the UK before we set a new date for it. I have paid for both teams visas etc. so I expect the game to come on, there's no cause for alarm”, he said.