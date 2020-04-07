'You Have A Weak Mind' - Charles Taylor Blasts Dong Bortey

Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor has taken a swipe at his former playing mate, Bernard Dong Bortey for claiming he was better than him.

With the lack of football activities, social media has been buzzing with the debate about the two former Ghana Premier League stars.

With opinions divided, Dong Bortey delivered a definite verdict in an interview where he touted his supremacy over his former colleague.

According to Bortey, he was the best ever and Taylor stood no chance against him in any football comparison.

"Well, Charles Taylor has shot back at those claims," the former Asante Kotoko player told Atinka FM.

“We are in a democratic era so everyone has the right to brag and It’s foolishness to praise yourself.

“Only low minded persons will praise or boast of what they have. I have commended Bortey on several occasions of being a good talent, but now everybody knows how to play football and they all have their own style.

“I will not take this world to anywhere, I know how to play, I know how to play and during this quarantine period, I and my wife would’ve been at the ghetto. No way,” he added.

Meanwhile, the debate continues as to who was the better between Charles Taylor and Dong Bortey.