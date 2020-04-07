Latif Anabila Confirms Contract Renewal At Ashgold Despite Exit Reports

AshantiGold SC midfielder, Abdul Latif Anabila has rubbished reports linking him with a move away from the club.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window with media reports suggesting a move is imminent.

However, the former New Edubiase star insists such reports are untrue and he is currently engaged in contract renewal talks with his current employers.

"My contract with AshGold will soon expire, but I’ve been approached by the management led by ‘Champion’ (club president) for a contract renewal which negotiations are still ongoing," he told Otec FM.

“I will assure AshGold Supporters to stay calm because Anabila is not going anywhere” he boldly stated.