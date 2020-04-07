Albert Frimpong Appeals For Support For The Physically Challenged

Listen to article

President of Ghana Skate Soccer, Albert Frimpong had appealed to Ghanaians to remember the physically challenged in this lockdown period and supply them with some basic needs.

Frimpong who is also the president of Ghana Baseball and Softball Association, as well as a board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), said the physically challenged would be some of the people whose movement has been affected during the two weeks staying at home and called on benevolent people and organisations to consider them.

He said most of the time the disabled people are prevented from going to town to beg for alms, that is why he tried to find them some joy and activity with the skate soccer which most of them enjoy playing.

He expressed that supporting one of them is just like helping all of them, and as Ghanaians, they should also enjoy the freebies from the president of the nation, Nana Akuffo Addo and the benevolent organisations who are giving out free food and other amenities.

Albert Frimpong who is also a member of the Tokyo 2020 Working Committee hinted that the postponement of the Olympic Games was a hard but good decision to make by the IOC and the LOC of the Games and Ghana’s preparations had to be halted.

He stressed that every life is precious and the IOC thought of the health and safety of the athletes and officials who would take part in the Games as very paramount.

He commended the decision and urged those who have qualified as well as those about to qualify not to lose hope but thank the Almighty Lord for their lives and keep on training at home.

Albert Frimpong, a keen sports enthusiast is one of the founders of Ghana Beach Soccer Association.