Hearts Of Oak Seal Transfer Of Nigeria Forward Danjuma Kuti

Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak has sealed the transfer of Nigerian striker Danjuma Ademola Kuti, Modernghana Sports can report.

The attacker was training with the Phobians in the months leading to the suspension of the Ghanaian top-flight because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After making an impression, he has earned a transfer to join the Rainbow family in the currently opened transfer window of the West African country.

Danjuma Ademola Kuti is joining Hearts of Oak as a free agent and has inked a two-year contract that will see him stay with the Accra-based club until 2022.

Known for his pace, ability to make decisive runs into the 18-yard-box, and his eye for goal, the Nigerian comes into the Ghana Premier League having played in UAE for Fujalrah SC and Indian club Techno Aryan FC.

The striker will be competing for a starting role at Hearts with strikers Kofi Kordzi and Abednego Tetteh.