COVID-19: Nostalgic Winful Cobbinah Remains Confident Football Will Return Soon

Ghana and FK Tirana forward, Winful Cobbinah has admitted that he is missing football but insists he is confident things will get back to normal soon.

The former Hearts of Oak talisman has had a good campaign with his club in the Albanian top-flight until the Coronavirus pandemic forced the football authorities in the country to suspend the campaign as a precautionary measure against the spread of the disease.

In a post on Instagram, Winful Cobbinah has rhetorically asked when football will return as he shows how nostalgic he is feeling after staying home for the past month.

“When are we going back to do what we love most😌⚽️difficult times but we will surely WIN”, he said in his post.

Cobbinah has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists after making 24 appearances for FK Tirana in the 2019/2020 season which has helped the club to the summit of the standings of the division.