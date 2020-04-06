Bashir Hayford, Malik Jabir Leading Race For GFA Technical Director Role

Listen to article

Coach Bashir Hayford and ex-Asante Kotoko trainer Malik Jabir are leading the race for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) technical director role, Modernghana Sports can report.

The top position at the country’s football governing body became vacant at the end of March 2020 when the contract of Coach Oti Akenteng who had occupied the position for the last 14 years expired.

As reported last week, former Black Queens head coach Bashir Hayford has long applied for the technical director role.

In an interview with Ashh FM today, ex-Asante Kotoko trainer Malik Jabir has also confirmed that he has submitted his application for the job.

“I have applied for the Ghana Football Association technical director role. With my experience in football and coaching, I think I am capable of doing a good job for there”, Jabir shared.

According to sources close to the Ghana FA, Bashir Hayford and Malik Jabir are leading the race to be handed the job even though there are other experienced coaches who have reportedly also applied for the job.