I Will Not Accept Pay Cut; Lets Respect Contracts – Karela Utd Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper and Captain for Karela United, Isaac Hagan has stressed that he will resist any move by the club for him to accept a pay cut.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is understood that several club owners are going through extra financial difficulties and are looking at the option of pay cuts to relieve some of the burdens just as is being done in Europe.

Speaking to West FM on the issue, Karela United skipper Isaac Hagan says there is no way he will be in support should his employers decided to make that proposition.

He explains, “I'm not ready to accept, any pay cut from my management, it's a contract let's respect it because I received small salary and I can't compare my salary to that of European's players who have personal sponsorship”.

Though a couple of football administrators has backed the pay cut idea to help clubs through these difficult times caused by the COVID-19, it has largely been met with a BIG no by the majority.