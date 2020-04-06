Juve Stabia Midfielder Bright Addae Reveals Players Train Via Skype Due To Covid-19

Defensive midfielder for Juve Stabia, Bright Addae has revealed that his teammates have been training in groups via Skype video call due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Italy remains one of the most hit countries by the COVID-19 disease with more than 128,000 confirmed cases as well as at least 15,000 deaths.

As a precautionary measure to stop its spread, authorities in the country have enforced a lockdown for the past four weeks.

In this vein, all football activities including the Serie A and all the lower division leagues has been put on hold as players stay in isolation.

Shedding light on life in Italy, Ghanaian international Bright Addae has revealed that his Juve Stabia side has adopted the use of Skype video call to train.

“Because everything has been suspended we don’t go for training anymore. What we do now is we train at home. The club has a group chat on skype where they call us so that we all train together online.

“So you will be in your room and follow what they physical trainer will be instructing you to do via the Skype”, the defender who excels as a defensive midfielder shared in an interview with Accra 100.5FM.

It is unclear when the 2019/2020 league season in Italy will resume. Reports indicate that there is the likelihood all the lower divisions will be abrogated.