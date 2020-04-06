Covid-19 Situation Will Help Karela Utd Rebuild – Goalkeeper Isaac Hagan

Listen to article

The first-choice goalkeeper for Karela United, Isaac Hagan has noted that the club will use the suspension of the Ghana Premier League as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to rebuild the team.

The Anyinase-based club once touted as the boogie side of the top clubs has struggled to perform in the 2019/2020 season. Prior to the suspension of the campaign, the club had only won 2 matches and sits 17th on the standings of the Divisions.

Reflecting on the performance of Karela United, goalkeeper Isaac Hagan has admitted that they have been poor. He, however, insists that the team will take advantage of the situation created by the COVID-19 to improve.

“Our position on the league table is not good and I think COVID-19 has come to help Karela Utd to rebuild our team”, the goalkeeper said in an interview with West FM.

Isaac Hagan further shared that he is confident the team will come good when the Ghana Premier League season resumes. According to him, the team’s poor performance was a result of inadequate preparations and change in coaches at the wrong time.