Dong Bortey To Venture Into Coaching After Cofirming Retirement

Former Ghana international, Bernard Dong Bortey has revealed his desire to be in the dugout after retiring from active football.

The former Hearts of Oak has confirmed his retirement from active in an interview Goal.com.

According to him, he is now interested in his children following his footsteps after making his name in the Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak.

The now 37-year-old played for Al Wasl FC of the United Arab Emirates, Bnei Sakhnin of Israel, Vietnamese side CLB Song Lam and The Panthers of Equatorial Guinea in a series of brief, unsuccessful stints.

"I’m not God. Maybe where I reached was the stage God wanted me to finish it for someone to come and continue. I have pain in me but it’s past," the former winger added.

"I have to put it behind me because I have three kids who are all playing football, so I have to focus on pushing them. I could not do it but maybe they can do it for me.

"I want to be a coach now. I’ve retired. I was not 100 per cent sure but I have done it.

"I’m still playing football but not competitively. I don’t want to play any more competitive leagues like the Ghana Premier League because I have made the name already.

"Everybody knows my name in Ghana football. So I have to leave for the young ones to take over. Now, I’m a coach. I’m not a footballer anymore. I’ve retired."

Bortey made over 20 appearances for Ghana's senior national team.