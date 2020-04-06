Modern-Day Footballers Are Not Serious - Charles Taylor

Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor has taken a swipe at modern-day players describing them as not serious compared to his playing days.

During his time with the Phobians, Taylor won a treble of CAF Champions League, the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup and the team was dubbed the 64-battalion, due to the fearsome nature.

According to him, the domestic football is on the decline because players this day are not serious compared to his time as a footballer.

“Players of today are serious as compared to our time. This is the reason why interest in the game is on the decline.” Charles Taylor told GTV Sports +.

Taylor was arguably the finest player in the Ghana Premier League in the early 2000s and his transfer from Hearts of Oak to their rivals Asante Kotoko generated the most controversial move in the history of the league.

He has played for the two most glamorous clubs in the country.