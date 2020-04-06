Bright Addae Oppose Pay Cut Idea For Ghana Premier League Players

Listen to article

Juve Stabia defensive midfielder, Bright Addae has opposed calls for Ghana Premier League players to take pay cuts while stressing that club owners should not even consider the idea.

With the situation of the Coronavirus pandemic in the West African country, it looks as if the return of football will take a while.

The Covid-19 impact is expected to be continually felt by club owners in the country with their main source of income [gate proceeds] at the moment blocked.

While many have suggested that players taking pay cuts could help clubs survive the stormy weather, former Ghana u-20 defender Bright Addae has stressed that it will not be the best decision to make especially looking at the salaries some players earn.

“I have heard there are considerations being made for players back at home to be handed pay cuts. What I will want to ask is how much are these players in Ghana being paid?”, he quizzed while speaking to Accra 100.5FM last Saturday.

The Juve Stabia man added, “Let’s say if a player is taking GH¢200 as his salary and you say you want to take some percentage out. How much will be left and how much will the player use to take care of his family? That is the problem we have because Africa is not like Europe. They should not consider the idea at all. We plead with them [club owners]”.

While it looks unlikely for the idea to be put into force after being met with a lot of opposition, it is understood that several Ghana Premier League and lower division clubs are still considering its adoption.