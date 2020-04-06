Covid-19: Bright Addae Open To Taking A Pay Cut At Juve Stabia To Help Club

Listen to article

Ghanaian international Bright Addae has disclosed that he is open to taking a pay cut at Juve Stabia to help the club through the crisis caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

As of Monday, April 6, 2020, Italy remains one of the most hit countries by the disease which has infected over 1.2 million people globally and has also killed more than 69,000.

As a precautionary measure to halt its rampant spread, there has been a lockdown in the country, forcing all football activities and leagues to be suspended.

In the last couple of weeks, there have been talks for players in the Serie A and the other lower divisions to take pay cuts to help owners to sustain the club at a time where their finances do not look good.

Speaking to Accra 100.5FM last Saturday, Bright Addae who plays for Juve Stabia in Serie B has noted that he will have no problem taking the pay cut once the playing body takes a collective decision.

“I am human and the president [of Juve Stabia] is also human. In our line of work, we help each other and so if there is no active football if everything has been suspended and the president is not getting income from the supporters and he voices out with such suggestion [pay cut] you have to also reason with him.

“For me, if they decided to pay cut for players, I cannot agree alone. It is all the players that will have to discuss so at the end, whatever decision will be taken is what I will also do”, the former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner said.

In Italy, Juventus players and manager Maurizio Sarri have waved four months of their salaries to help the club. Elsewhere, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players have also accepted a 70% pay cuts to aid their respective clubs through these trying times.