Bashir Hayford Hoping To Get The Nod For Ghana FA Technical Director Role

Former AshantiGold and Black Queens head coach, Bashir Hayford says he is hoping to be named the new Ghana Football Association [GFA] technical director.

Following the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March, the country's football governing body are in search for a new technical director to see the affairs of football in the country.

However, the tough-talking trainer who is back in the country after quitting his job as head coach of Somalia in February says he eyeing to give what he has back to the FA.

“That will be the happiest time in my life because I have prepared myself very well to take up every challenge in football so that I can help serve my country," Hayford told Footballmadeinghana.

“I will be very happy because I know what is in me, I know what I can do.

“My dream is that one day I will give what I have learnt back to the FA.

"So that [leading the technical directorate] will be my happiest day if I assume that seat.”

The 56 year old's last job in Ghana was a stint in charge of the national women's team in 2018. In 2017, he led the national women's U17 team.

At club level, he has worked with Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Ashanti Gold, Medeama and Ebusua Dwarfs.