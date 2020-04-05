Ghana Premier League Clubs Have Been Competitive - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Veteran football administrator and Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has hailed Ghana Premier League clubs for making the 2019/20 season competitive.

The country's top-flight football has been suspended due to the spread of coronavirus after 15 matches played.

However, the astute politician urged the club s not to lose despite the suspension of football activities.

"The Ghana Premier League in match week 15 is on hold as many other leagues in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Dr Nyaho Tamakloe said this in an interview with Joy Sports.

“When you follow the league carefully, you can see that it is becoming very interesting. Teams have been very competitive.

"Those new converts or whatever you call them; new boys and girls who’re quite interested in football now, they should not lose hope at all. I’m sure that when we start, the [transfer] window has just opened.

"There are new entrants as far as all the clubs are concerned, we’re going to see very competitive football when the season returns," he added.