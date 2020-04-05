OFFICIAL: King Faisal Sign Midfielder McDennis Eli Dotse

Ghana Premier League club King Faisal has officially announced that they have completed the signing of defensive midfielder McDennis Eli Dotse.

A club statement on their Twitter page on Saturday, April 4, 2020, said: “We are delighted to welcome our new signing, McDennis Eli Dotse. The ball-winning midfielder joins us after a successful trial”.

The player becomes the 3rd signing the Kumasi-based club has made since the second transfer window of the Ghanaian football calendar was opened last month.

Speaking to the media team of King Faisal after joining the club, McDennis Eli Dotse shared his excitement while noting that he will help the side to escape relegation.

“I'm delighted to join the club. What matters most is doing my job on the pitch to ensure the club's survival”, the midfielder said.

King Faisal sits 18th on the Ghana Premier League standings after failing to win a single match in 14 games before the football season was suspended due to the Coronavirus.

They hope the signings of McDennis Eli Dotse, Mutawakilu Fuseini, and Andy Oduro Acheampong will turn around their fortunes when the season resumes.