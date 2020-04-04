Emmanuel Nettey Engage In Personal Training To Stay In Shape

Listen to article

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey has confirmed that he has been engaging in personal training at home to stay in shape during this Coronavirus (Covid-19) period.

The former Inter Allies middle man joined the Phobians at the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season and has since been a revelation for the Rainbow family.

After establishing himself as one of the best players in the league, the brakes have been put on his form after the football season in the country was put on hold due to the Coronavirus.

While players stay at him in isolation as a precautionary measure, Emmanuel Nettey is refusing to stay idle. The midfielder continues to train at home to ensure he stays fit and in shape.

“The break of the league will affect me in a way but not that much because I am having my personal schedule.

“Even in this break, I have my own training program I am following at home. We are praying to God to get rid of this coronavirus so that we can go to full-scale training once again”, Nettey updated said in a video on Twitter.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) continues to monitor the situation of the Covid-19 in the country and will decide on when the 2019/2020 football season will resume in due time.