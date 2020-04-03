COVID-19: Defender Larry Sumaila Call On Hearts Supporters To Stay Safe [VIDEO]

Listen to article

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Larry Sumaila has called on supporters of the club to stay safe during these difficult times characterized by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

What has become a global pandemic has spread to Ghana and has forced the country’s football governing body to suspend the 2019/2020 season in line with a directive from the government banning all public gatherings.

In a video message on Hearts of Oak’s Twitter page, right-back Larry Sumaila has appealed to all Phobians to adhere to the precautionary measures advised by the health experts to avoid contracting the COVID-19 disease.

“Greetings to all our Phobian supporters. Please I hope you are all taking the necessary precautions given to us by our health officials. Please don’t forget to keep social distance whenever you go to town”, the full-back said.

He added, “Wash your hands under running water as frequently as you can. Please have a personal hand sanitizer wherever you go and please stay at home if you don’t have any important agenda in town because your health means a lot to we the players. Please stay safe because when the league resumes we will like to see you all in good health because your support and hard work means a lot to us. Stay safe. By God willing, we shall overcome this pandemic”,

Listen to Larry Sumaila’s message in the post below.